55 Groups in Moroto Cleared for Emyooga Program

The groups, which received about 1.9 Billion Shillings in May have not been able to access the resources due to failure by the district to organize capacity building on financial literacy for association leaders.
55 Groups in Moroto Cleared for Emyooga Program26 Aug 2021, 14:27 Comments 129 Views Moroto, Uganda Business and finance Updates
