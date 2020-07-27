5,500 Entebbe Residents Pick National IDs At Temporary NIRA Centres

In short
Katabi town council and Entebbe Municipal Council offices were among the 15 centres that the National Identification and Registration Authority selected to distribute 150,000 national identity cards to Wakiso residents within the month of July. Of the 150,000 cards, 15,800 were to be distributed in two centres in Entebbe municipality.
5,500 Entebbe Residents Pick National IDs At Temporary NIRA Centres27 Jul 2020, 23:50 Comments 102 Views Entebbe, Uganda Local government Health Report
In short
