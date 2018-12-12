55th Kenyan Jamuhuri Day in pictures

Kenyans in Uganda had colorful fete held at Kampala Sereana hotel on Tuesday as they prepared to join the rest of Kenyans to mark the 55th Jamhuri Day celebrations to be held on Wednesday. Jamuhuri day is the day when Kenyans celebrate the day Kenya became a republic on December 12, 1964, and when she gained her independence from Britain a year earlier on December 12, 1963.

In Kampala, the event was hosted by the new Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda Kiama Kilonzo. Uganda's Tourism Minister , Professor Ephraim Kamuntu was graced the occasion together with members of Uganda business, diplomats, military attaches, and Kenyans living in Ugandan.This year's theme is"Twende Mbele Pamoja meaning let's move ahead together.

