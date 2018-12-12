Michael Wambi
55th Kenyan Jamuhuri Day in pictures

12 Dec 2018, 00:23 Comments 128 Views Business and finance Slideshow
    Tourism Minister, Ephraim Kmauntu, he was the Chief Guest at the occasion in Kampala

    The Kenyan National Anthem was played for the occasssion

    The Kenyan high Commissioner to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzo was the chief host

    The Kenyan high Commissioner to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzo and his wife at Victoria hall Kampala Serean Hotel

    Kenyan High Commissioner. Kiema Kionzo( in light green tie) watches on as Tourism Ministerm, Ephraim amuntu delivers his speech

    Ugandan diginitaries watch on as a Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda delivesr his Jamuhuri day speech

    Tourism Minister , Ephraim Kamuntu being recieved by one of the protocol officials at Kenyan High Commission in Uganda

    Kenya at 55 cake readay for the fete heald in Kampala

    Oasis Mall Tycoon, Aisha also owner of the Amuru-based Sugar factory graced the occasion

    Aisha of the Atiak Sugar factory Acholi was one of the sponsors of the fete

    Kenya high Commissioner, Kiama Kalonzo at guests at the fete

    Ephraim Kamuntu ready to toats for for health of Kenya and Uganda

    Long Live Uhuru Kenyatta , Long Live Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

    Guests watch on as Minister, Ephraim Kamuntu delivers his speech

    Jubilation from military attache's attending the fete at Serena

    Western Diplomat graced the occassion

    others guests from Kenya present

 

Kenyans in Uganda had colorful fete held at Kampala Sereana hotel on Tuesday as they prepared to join the rest of Kenyans to mark the 55th Jamhuri Day celebrations to be held on Wednesday. Jamuhuri day is the day when Kenyans celebrate the day Kenya became a republic on December 12, 1964, and when she gained her independence from Britain a year earlier on December 12, 1963.
In Kampala, the event was hosted by the new Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda Kiama Kilonzo. Uganda's Tourism Minister , Professor Ephraim Kamuntu was graced the occasion together with members of Uganda business, diplomats, military attaches, and Kenyans living in Ugandan.This year's theme is"Twende Mbele Pamoja meaning let's move ahead together.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

