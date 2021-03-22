56 Lubiri SS Candidates Arrested During Protest

In short
Badugala narrates the teacher identified as Benjamin Mulondo asked students to present a song about HIV/AIDS. But some students had not prepared for the session which angered the teacher, who responded with insults, followed by the severe beating that led to the collapse of one of the learners identified as Christine Niwosinga.
In short
