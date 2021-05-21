56-Year- Old Man in Kitgum Struggles to Seek Justice

In short
According to Okeny, on May 1, Odiya who is attached to Namukora Police Station together with some sub-county officials stormed his home to arrest him. Okeny explains that when he resisted, officers beat him and later bundled him into a vehicle and abandoned him at Namukora Health Centre IV.
56-Year- Old Man in Kitgum Struggles to Seek Justice21 May 2021, 17:12 Comments 126 Views Kitgum, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Updates
Rose Lakot and her husban Morris Okeny whose leg was broken by police officer in Namukora Kitgum Photo By Dan M Komakech (2)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.