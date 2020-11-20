In short
Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the biggest number of the suspects were picked from Kampala Metropolitan area that covers the areas of Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono districts. In greater Kampala alone, police and military arrested 321 suspects on Wednesday and Thursday.
577 People Arrested from 'Bobi Wine' Protests Countrywide
