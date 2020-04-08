In short
According to Dr. Kizito who is also the district Covid19 Task force chairperson, the suspects are mainly girls who returned from Middle East where they were working as maids and some two girls who allegedly sneaked into Butaleja from Kenya five days ago while others are those persons who came in contacts with those girls.
58 Coronavirus Suspects Quarantined in Mbale, Bukwo
