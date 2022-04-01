In short
Nakasongola Deputy Resident District Commissioner Jonathan Akweteireho said that by the time the operations were conducted, they had information that some of the suspects had booked a gun which they were about to buy and use it kill a local chairman who is at forefront of fighting animal theft.
59 Netted in Operations against Cattle Theft in Nakasongola Top story1 Apr 2022, 19:14 Comments 113 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Crime Updates
Heads of cattle under tree at Wabbale village as they wait for thier turn to drink water at valley dam. Several cattle are stolen daily in Nakasongola and sold in Kampala city
