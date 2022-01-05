59 Terror Suspects Detained for More Than 70-Days without Trial

In short
City Lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima, who has been following up on the arrest, detention and trial of ADF linked suspects, said he is aware that more than 40 people are being detained without trial. Turyamusiima said some of the people still being held are relatives of suspects who have already been charged in courts.
59 Terror Suspects Detained for More Than 70-Days without Trial5 Jan 2022, 18:48 Comments 222 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Geoffrey Turyamusiima. CID Spok
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.