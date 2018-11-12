6 UPDF Soldiers Injured in Accident

In short
The accident occurred at Kabale -Bugonzi in Bukulula Sub County in Kalungu district on Monday when a double cabin vehicle registration number BO4BF 116, in which the soldiers were travelling in lost control veered off the road overturning several times.
6 UPDF Soldiers Injured in Accident12 Nov 2018, 17:21 Comments 137 Views Kalungu, Uganda Health Breaking news
the vehicle that got an accidnet that the updf officers were traveling in Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.