Each of the sub counties received 15 saving boxes for distribution to youth groups in their area. Innocent Omogo, the In Charge of NCBA CLUSA Uganda in Kole District, says the saving boxes will help the members to keep their savings safely.
60 Kole Youth Groups Receive Saving Boxes
