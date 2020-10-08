Kimbowa Ivan
60 Namanve Forest Land Encroachers Remanded, 15 Granted Bail

Suspects entering the court room as they relatives look on.

In short
The suspects were among the 500 people who descended on Namanve forest reserve armed with pangas, sticks, and metals and parceled the forest land into small plots. After police dispersing them, 75 were arrested and 95 motorcycles impounded in the process.

 

