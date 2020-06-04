60 Taxis Impounded Over Lack of Route Charts

In short
Superintendent of Police –SP Patrick Onyango, also Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said some taxis had been impounded but he could not confirm the actual number. He, however, said impounded taxis had been parked at various police stations in Kampala metropolitan.
60 Taxis Impounded Over Lack of Route Charts4 Jun 2020, 16:05 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Stephen Hakiri. SP Patrick Onyango. Med Lwanyaga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.