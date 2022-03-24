60-Year-Old Man Stabs Wife to Death then Commits Suicide

In short
The man is Yolamu Mudu, 60, a traditional healer and resident of Dalatau village in Nabugalo Parish, Kameruka sub county in Budaka district allegedly attacked his wife, Gimbo Rose, 38 and cut her severally who later succumbed to the injuries. Police says thereafter, Mudu hanged himself in his shrine.
60-Year-Old Man Stabs Wife to Death then Commits Suicide24 Mar 2022, 18:14 Comments 138 Views Budaka, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Updates
