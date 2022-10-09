In short
Wilson Maido, a retired headteacher and Inspector of Schools, says that during the early decades the focus was primarily placed on the quantitative expansion of education, with more children—including girls—attending school and each spending an increased number of years there.
60 Years Later: Uganda Is Still Struggling to Achieve Quality Education
Primary six pupils at Lukese Church of Uganda primary school attending class under a tree due to lack of enough classrooms. Login to license this image from 1$.
