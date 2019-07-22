60 Youths Stranded as Conmen Invade Soroti LDU Recruitment Centre

In short
The stranded group consists of both male and female youths from the districts of Serere, Kalaki, Soroti and Kaberamaido. One of the stranded boys, identified as Julius Ocan told URN that a number of paid money to men, dressed in UPDF uniforms to help them pass through the screening without any encumbrances.
