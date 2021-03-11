600 Market Vendors in Gulu City Face Eviction

In short
In the letter addressed to Anthony Kilama the market chairperson Opio says that the market authorities contravened the Building Control Act 10 Section 34 which prohibits any person from carrying out a building operation unless he or she has a valid building permit issued by a building committee.
600 Market Vendors in Gulu City Face Eviction11 Mar 2021, 12:28 Comments 138 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Cereleno Market
Mentioned: Cereleno Market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.