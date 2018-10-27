Anthony Kushaba
12:14

61 Leaders in Ankole Quit FDC to Join Muntu

27 Oct 2018, 12:13 Comments 146 Views Mbarara, Uganda Politics Analysis

In short
Those who have quit include Daniel Kafureka, the General Secretary for Mbarara district, Mweteise Bintabara, the Forum for Democratic change chairperson for Kiruhura district, and a number of leaders from the districts of Kiruhura, Isingiro, Ntungamo, Ibanda, Sheema, Mitooma, Rubirizi, Bushenyi and Buhweju districts.

 

