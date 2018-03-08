61 Suspected Cases Of Measles Detected In Luweero

In short
Atleast 61 suspected cases of measles have been reported in one month in Luweero district sending residents and local leaders in panic.
Luweero Health Center IV has organised for mass immunisation for children starting tomorrow to sunday this week Login to license this image from 1$.
