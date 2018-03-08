Brian Luwaga
20:04

61 Suspected Cases Of Measles Detected In Luweero

8 Mar 2018, 20:04 Comments 109 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Report
Luweero Health Center IV has organised for mass immunisation for children starting tomorrow to sunday this week Brian Luwaga

In short
Atleast 61 suspected cases of measles have been reported in one month in Luweero district sending residents and local leaders in panic.

 

