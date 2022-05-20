617 Congolese Refugees Transferred to Nakivale Refugee Settlement

In short
On Thursday, 78 Congolese crossed to Bunagana following fighting between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers.
617 Congolese Refugees Transferred to Nakivale Refugee Settlement20 May 2022, 14:29 Comments 98 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
A convoy of buses climbing Kanaba hills in Kisoro district heading to Nakivale (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
