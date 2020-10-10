62 Students in Arua Receive Learning Tablets

In short
During the handover of the learning tablets at Arua public primary school this week, Rachael Abia, the Regional Coordinator Brac-Master Foundation scholarship, said the intervention followed exorbitant charges levied by schools to teach learners during the lockdown.
62 Students in Arua Receive Learning Tablets10 Oct 2020, 09:44 Comments 56 Views Arua, Uganda Education Science and technology Report
Ronald Drani Senior Education Officer Arua handing over a tab and accessories to Tracy Jazilla as Racheal Abia of Brac applauds in Arua today.
In short
Tagged with: brac-master foundation scholarship e-learning tablets
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.