62 Students in Arua Receive Learning Tablets

10 Oct 2020, 09:44 Comments 56 Views Arua, Uganda Education Science and technology Report
Ronald Drani Senior Education Officer Arua handing over a tab and accessories to Tracy Jazilla as Racheal Abia of Brac applauds in Arua today.

In short
During the handover of the learning tablets at Arua public primary school this week, Rachael Abia, the Regional Coordinator Brac-Master Foundation scholarship, said the intervention followed exorbitant charges levied by schools to teach learners during the lockdown.

 

