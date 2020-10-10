62 Students in Arua Receive Learning Tablets

Ronald Drani Senior Education Officer Arua handing over a tab and accessories to Tracy Jazilla as Racheal Abia of Brac applauds in Arua today.

In short

During the handover of the learning tablets at Arua public primary school this week, Rachael Abia, the Regional Coordinator Brac-Master Foundation scholarship, said the intervention followed exorbitant charges levied by schools to teach learners during the lockdown.