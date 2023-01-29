In short
Micheal Longole, the Mt. Moroto regional police spokesperson told URN that they still investigating the source of the fire. said the source of the fire is still unknown and by the time the police fire rescue team reached the scene all the ten huts were already razed down.
62-Year-Old Woman killed in House Fire
