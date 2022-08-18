Kato Joseph
19:29

63 ASPs Trained to Replace Regraded Traffic Officers

18 Aug 2022, 19:24 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Inducted ASP demonstrate road crash scene management

Inducted ASP demonstrate road crash scene management

In short
The officers were regarded by the Professional Standards Unit after numerous complaints from drivers, that some traffic officers were extorting money from them for dubious traffic offences. Some of the officers had been severally complained about while others had previously been charged in police courts.

 

Tagged with: AIGP Godfrey Golooba. ASP Mus

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.