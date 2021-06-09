In short
Dr. Emmanuel Tugaineyo, the Director Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, says the hospital is struggling with blood shortage, adding that five children died on May 30th, 2021 because they couldn’t find blood, which matches their blood group.
64 Children Die in Mbale Region Referral Hospital Acute Ward in 68 Days Top story9 Jun 2021, 12:08 Comments 115 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
