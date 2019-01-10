In short
Kyambogo University Council approved 1.7 billion Shillings as part of a grant to promote research, innovation and knowledge generation, one of the key strategic focus areas of the institution.
64 Kyambogo University Staff Miss Research Grants over Plagiarism Top story10 Jan 2019, 12:09 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Kyambogo University members of Council and management pose with academic staff who received research grants at Kyambogo on Wednesday
