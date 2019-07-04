Pupils of Kiwanguzi PS lining up for porridge during lunch time. Many Learners fail to complete P7 over failure by parents to pay lunch fees

In short

According to Luweero District Child Status report released in June, 35,109 pupils were enrolled in schools in 2012 but only 12,650 (36%) pupils managed to register for Primary Leaving Examinations in 2018 and 22,459 (64%) dropped out of school.