640 Health Workers Vaccinated Against Ebola

According to Ministry of Health records, 107 people were vaccinated in Ntoroko district and 524 in Kasese district as of November 17, 2018. Next week the vaccination exercise will start in Bundibugyo district. A total of 3,000 health workers will be vaccinated in the country.
640 Health Workers Vaccinated Against Ebola20 Nov 2018, 10:30 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
