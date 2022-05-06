Kato Joseph
65 Police Officers Complete Crime Scene Management Course

Forensic graduands demonstrating skills

Sicty-five Assistant Inspectors of Police –AIPs have completed a three months course in crime scene management. The officers were drawn from the Directorates of Forensic Science (DFS) headed by Andrew Mubiru and of Police Health Services (DPHS) headed by Moses Byaruhanga.

 

