65 Police Officers Complete Crime Scene Management Course

In short
Sicty-five Assistant Inspectors of Police –AIPs have completed a three months course in crime scene management. The officers were drawn from the Directorates of Forensic Science (DFS) headed by Andrew Mubiru and of Police Health Services (DPHS) headed by Moses Byaruhanga.
65 Police Officers Complete Crime Scene Management Course6 May 2022, 18:27 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
