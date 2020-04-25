65-Year-Old Killed in Kumi Land Conflict

In short
The deceased, identified as Esther Ajemel, a resident of Kacelakweny Parish in Ongino Sub-county, Kumi District was cut into pieces by her neighbour, Emma Okello, 21, who found her digging at around 7:30 am. The two have reportedly had a land wrangle spanning several years.
65-Year-Old Killed in Kumi Land Conflict25 Apr 2020, 10:36 Comments 51 Views Kumi, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Agriculture Updates
