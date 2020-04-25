Edward Eninu
10:41

65-Year-Old Killed in Kumi Land Conflict

25 Apr 2020, 10:36 Comments 51 Views Kumi, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Agriculture Updates
David Ongom Mudong, the Regional Police Spokesman for East Kyoga.

David Ongom Mudong, the Regional Police Spokesman for East Kyoga.

In short
The deceased, identified as Esther Ajemel, a resident of Kacelakweny Parish in Ongino Sub-county, Kumi District was cut into pieces by her neighbour, Emma Okello, 21, who found her digging at around 7:30 am. The two have reportedly had a land wrangle spanning several years.

 

Tagged with: Christine Apolot, LCV Kumi David Ongom Mudong, East Kyoga Police PRO Land Conflicts in Teso rain season
Mentioned: Kumi District Uganda Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.