65-Year-Old Teacher Commits Suicide over Sh200,000 Debt

In short
Grace Musoke, the Oyam District Police Commander says police has already given a go ahead to the deceased’s family to go ahead with the burial arrangement. Musoke asked the public to seek for counselling when stressed up to avoid premature deaths.
65-Year-Old Teacher Commits Suicide over Sh200,000 Debt23 Dec 2020, 19:02 Comments 223 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
