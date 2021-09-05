In short
The reshuffle signed by detective Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP John Geoffrey Musana, has seen 19 detective IPs moved from Kibuli CID headquarters to districts such as Kabale, Kyenjojo, Kazo, Amuru, Butebo, Madi-Okollo, Buikwe, Mayuge, Luuka and Bukedea.
68 Kampala Detective Assistant Inspectors Moved to Upcountry Police Stations
5 Sep 2021
