68 Kampala Detective Assistant Inspectors Moved to Upcountry Police Stations

5 Sep 2021, 16:38 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
AIGP Grace Akullo

The reshuffle signed by detective Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP John Geoffrey Musana, has seen 19 detective IPs moved from Kibuli CID headquarters to districts such as Kabale, Kyenjojo, Kazo, Amuru, Butebo, Madi-Okollo, Buikwe, Mayuge, Luuka and Bukedea.

 

