68 Per cent Ugandans Live Outside Money Economy - Museveni

The president believes that many Ugandans do not use their abundant land and labour to create wealth. He was closing a two-day West Nile Investment Symposium which ended last evening at Muni University in Arua district.
President Museveni with members of northern Uganda Development Forum at the closure of the W. Nile Invest,ment Symposium.
