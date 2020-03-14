Ayubu Kirinya
14:06

68 Pupils, School Staffs Hospitalised Over Suspected Poisoning

14 Mar 2020, 14:00 Comments 151 Views Kibuku, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Misc Updates
Pupils of Kagumu Primary School with their parents at Kibuku Health Center IV

In short
Information obtained by URN shows that the problem started around Thursday evening shortly after the pupils had just completed their supper. The School Deputy Head teacher, Wilberforce Taika says all pupils, a teacher and school cook who ate the food development stomach ache and were hospitalised.

 

