6900 Farmers in Pader Stuck With Cassava Due to Market Scarcity

In short
Father Mathew Okun Lagoro, the Chairperson Acholi Bur Parish disclosed that because of the short life span of the cassavas they were forced to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Bukoona Agro Processing Industry Limited on May 5th 2019 to buy the cassavas before it rots in the garden.
6900 Farmers in Pader Stuck With Cassava Due to Market Scarcity9 Sep 2019, 07:26 Comments 199 Views Pader, Uganda Agriculture Northern Interview
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop John Baptist Odama Bukoona Agro Processing Industry and Limite Operation Wealth Creation-OWC pader farmers stuck with OWC cassava plantation
Mentioned: Gulu Archdiocese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.