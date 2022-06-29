In short
Speaking during the post-budget conference in Fort Portal Julius Nkwasire the Assistant Commissioner of Customs said about 7 million people are in business but not meeting their tax obligations.
7 Million Ugandans Evading Taxes-URA
Uganda Revenue Authority in engagement with stakeholders during the post budget confrence in Fort portal.
