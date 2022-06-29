Mwesige Joel
18:57

7 Million Ugandans Evading Taxes-URA

29 Jun 2022, 18:55 Comments 172 Views Business and finance Updates
Uganda Revenue Authority in engagement with stakeholders during the post budget confrence in Fort portal.

Uganda Revenue Authority in engagement with stakeholders during the post budget confrence in Fort portal.

In short
Speaking during the post-budget conference in Fort Portal Julius Nkwasire the Assistant Commissioner of Customs said about 7 million people are in business but not meeting their tax obligations.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.