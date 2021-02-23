7 out of 10 Ugandan COVID Survivors Suffer from Adhedonia

In short
Dr. Hasfa Lukwata, a mental health expert who is providing COVID-19 psychological care says the majority of the patients they have seen stop enjoying the things they liked doing even after recovery. "We have seen that many face this problem. A month after their recovery, they struggle to go back and do the things they enjoyed before. They feel weak, are not happy and do not want to do anything, “she said.
7 out of 10 Ugandan COVID Survivors Suffer from Adhedonia23 Feb 2021, 07:46 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
