Anthony Kushaba
13:46

Ankole Bishop Ordains 7 Priests, 19 Deacons

3 Dec 2018, 11:59 Comments 136 Views Religion Updates

In short
Rev. Canon Geoffrey Byarugaba, the Head of the Clergy in the Anglican Church asked the new ordains to work hard and desist from burdening Christians.

 

Tagged with: priests ankole diocese
Mentioned: sheldon mwesigwa bishop of ankole diocese st. james cathedral ruharo kamukuzi division bishop mwesigwa geoffrey byarugaba head of the clergy anglican church winnie besigye

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.