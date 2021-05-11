Kato Joseph
70 Arrested for Allegedly Planning to Disrupt Museveni's Swearing- in Ceremony

11 May 2021, 18:13 Comments 336 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
The suspects, according to security sources, are being detained in military cells particularly at CMI headquarters in Mbuya and Special Investigations Division –SID in Kireka, Wakiso District. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, had earlier confirmed only 41 people arrested for allegedly planning protests and riots on the inauguration day.

 

