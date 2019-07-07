In short
Dr. Gabriel Kasozi, a Chemistry expert at Makerere University, says there are usually two types of food poisoning including biological and chemical contamination.
70% of Uganda’s Street Snacks Contaminated-Study7 Jul 2019, 10:56 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aflatoxins Dr. Benon Kwesiga, an epidemiologist with Ministry of Health Dr. Gabriel Kasozi, a Chemistry expert at Makerere University Jacinta Ngabirano, a resident and trader in Mulago Market Kepher Kuchana Kateu Kepher Kuchana Kateu, the director, Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory –GAL Musa Idooba, a chapatti vendor in Kamwokya chapatti (locally-made flat bread) organophosphate poisoning pesticides and agrochemicals salmonella poisoning street-vended food
Mentioned: Dr. Benon Kwesiga Government Analytical Laboratory –GAL International Journal of Food Contamination Makerere University Ministry of Health Mukuju Primary Teachers’ College Mulago Market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.