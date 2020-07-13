70 Percent of Ambulances in Uganda Lack Equipment, Trained Staff - Survey

Inside a St John's Ambulance. According to the findings of the report, majority of the ambulances in Uganda lack the basic emergency equipment or medicine such as pain medication

In short

Findings from the study shows that many of the ambulances used in the country do not have emergency equipment or medicine such as pain medication, vital signs monitors, an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, a defibrillator or an intubation set used to clear blocked airways, Tranexami acid that prevents excessive bleeding caused by trauma like an accident. In addition to this, things like non-breather face masks needed to assist breathing are not present