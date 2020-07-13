Pamela Mawanda
17:35

70 Percent of Ambulances in Uganda Lack Equipment, Trained Staff - Survey

13 Jul 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Inside a St John's Ambulance. According to the findings of the report, majority of the ambulances in Uganda lack the basic emergency equipment or medicine such as pain medication Pamela Mawanda

Inside a St John's Ambulance. According to the findings of the report, majority of the ambulances in Uganda lack the basic emergency equipment or medicine such as pain medication

In short
Findings from the study shows that many of the ambulances used in the country do not have emergency equipment or medicine such as pain medication, vital signs monitors, an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, a defibrillator or an intubation set used to clear blocked airways, Tranexami acid that prevents excessive bleeding caused by trauma like an accident. In addition to this, things like non-breather face masks needed to assist breathing are not present

 

Tagged with: Ambulance Services in Uganda MOH The Stat of Emergency Medical Services and Acute Health Facility Care in Uganda:Findings from a National Cross-Sectional Survey The State of Emergency Medical Services an Acute Health Facility Care in Uganda
Mentioned: MOH makerere university school of public health

