In short
A World Bank report has revealed that 69 percent of the informal sector firms in Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area generate Uganda shillings10 million or less in profits and hence are below the minimum tax threshold for small business income.
70 Percent of Kampala Informal Sector Firms Can't Be Taxed9 Mar 2018, 19:31 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Kampala Minister Beti Kamya, KCCA ED Jeniffer Musisi chatting with World Bank officials at the report launch Login to license this image from 1$.
