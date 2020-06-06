Kato Joseph
70 Senior Police Officers Reshuffled

6 Jun 2020, 16:35 Comments 117 Views Security Crime Updates
In a Saturday transfer message, eight officers were appointed to serve as Regional Police Commanders, four appointed to serve as District/Divisional Police Commanders, 37 have appointed to be Officers in Charge of police stations. Seven other officers were moved to the crime intelligence while 13 others have been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

 

