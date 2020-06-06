70 Senior Police Officers Reshuffled

In short
In a Saturday transfer message, eight officers were appointed to serve as Regional Police Commanders, four appointed to serve as District/Divisional Police Commanders, 37 have appointed to be Officers in Charge of police stations. Seven other officers were moved to the crime intelligence while 13 others have been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Directorate.
70 Senior Police Officers Reshuffled6 Jun 2020, 16:35 Comments 117 Views Security Crime Updates
