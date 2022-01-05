70% Vaccination Target Must Be Met to Ward Off Omicron- WHO

In short
The development comes as a senior World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist repeated the agency’s message that countries could not boost their way out of the pandemic, while the Omicron variant was transmitting so intensely, just as the Delta variant has done.
70% Vaccination Target Must Be Met to Ward Off Omicron- WHO5 Jan 2022, 10:03 Comments 354 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.