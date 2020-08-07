Cynthia Ruth Naggayi
15:53

70- year-old Succumbs to COVID-19

7 Aug 2020, 15:45 Comments 107 Views Media Health Updates

In short
A statement from Ministry of Health shows that the deceased was taken to Lubaga Hospital on July 24th while presenting with Covid19 like symptoms including fever and cough. Further investigations also revealed that the deceased was diabetic, a risk factor for Covid19.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Deaths in Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.