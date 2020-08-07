70- year-old Succumbs to COVID-19

In short
A statement from Ministry of Health shows that the deceased was taken to Lubaga Hospital on July 24th while presenting with Covid19 like symptoms including fever and cough. Further investigations also revealed that the deceased was diabetic, a risk factor for Covid19.
70- year-old Succumbs to COVID-197 Aug 2020, 15:45 Comments 107 Views Media Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Deaths in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.