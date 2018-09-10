Kalungu Woman Raped, Killed

In short
Vianney Birungi, the officer in charge of Kalungu police Station has confirmed the death, saying they have commenced investigations.
Kalungu Woman Raped, Killed10 Sep 2018, 19:43 Comments 114 Views Lukaya, Uganda Crime Interview
In short
Tagged with: kalungu murder 70 years old woman killed maria nakate resident of lukaya town council killed by unknown people
Mentioned: the uganda police force kalungu district
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.