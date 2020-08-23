700 Cars Stolen in Kampala Every Year - Police

In short

Statistic compiled by Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID led by Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Grace Akullo, for 2019, 2018 and 2017 show a total of 2,413 vehicles were stolen in Kampala metropolitan that covers the City, Wakiso and Mukono district. The year of 2017 registered the highest number of motor vehicle thefts and robberies with 848 cases.