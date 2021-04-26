700 Flood Victims in Kwania District Receive Relief Food

In short
The consignment is part of the 100 bags of beans, 200 bags of maize flour, 500 pieces of blankets and 300 pieces of tarpaulins that was sent to the district recently by the office of the prime Minister.
700 Flood Victims in Kwania District Receive Relief Food26 Apr 2021, 22:26 Comments 115 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Environment Updates
Nambieso Sub County Chief, Juliet Atoo, Kwania CAO Albina Awor and others launch relief food distribution on Monday (Photo by Solomon Okabo) (2)
