700 Pupils Stranded as Floods Cut off School in Otuke

In short
Anthony Abura, the deputy head teacher of the school says the swamp needs a bridge to be installed for pupils to cross over to the school. According to him, many pupils especially in lower classes have shunned school due to the impassable road.
700 Pupils Stranded as Floods Cut off School in Otuke12 Sep 2022, 11:59 Comments 146 Views Otuke District, Uganda Education Human rights Environment Updates
In short
Mentioned: Amackide Primary School
