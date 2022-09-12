Amony Immaculate
12:08

700 Pupils Stranded as Floods Cut off School in Otuke

12 Sep 2022, 11:59 Comments 146 Views Otuke District, Uganda Education Human rights Environment Updates
Pupils stranded on the other side of the flooded Ongaro Swamp

Pupils stranded on the other side of the flooded Ongaro Swamp

In short
Anthony Abura, the deputy head teacher of the school says the swamp needs a bridge to be installed for pupils to cross over to the school. According to him, many pupils especially in lower classes have shunned school due to the impassable road.

 

Tagged with: Amackide Pupils Stranded as Floods Cut Off Main Road to School Ongaro swamp
Mentioned: Amackide Primary School

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.