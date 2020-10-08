Solomon Okabo
700 Teenagers Impregnated in Apac During Lockdown

8 Oct 2020, 07:30 Comments 169 Views Apac, Uganda Northern Human rights Local government Updates

In short
Innocent Abongo, the Apac District Probation and Social Welfare Officer says 312 cases were registered in Akere Division in Apac Municipality, 224 in Chegere, 196 in Ibuje, 38 in Akokoro and 21 in Apac Sub Counties.

 

