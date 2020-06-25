7,000 Farmers in Lango Enroll for Crop Insurance Scheme

In short
Under this scheme, a farmer is required to pay about 30,000 shillings per acre to insure their crops each season. Once their crops are affected by either drought or rain, they are entitled to a minimum compensation of Shillings 150,000 per acre of the crop depending on the market price.
7,000 Farmers in Lango Enroll for Crop Insurance Scheme25 Jun 2020, 13:26 Comments 145 Views Kwania, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: ENSIBUUKO Technology Limited Farmers insuring crops against climate change MUIIS project
Mentioned: ENSIBUUKO Technology Limited
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.